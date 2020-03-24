ALBANY – Each day around 10:30 a.m., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo enters the Capitol's ornate Red Room to address the state — and lately, the nation — about his administration's efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

His daily coronavirus briefings have garnered him more national attention than at any point in his career, with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC carrying them live nearly every day.

When Cuomo is on the TV screen, though, he's sharing the spotlight. Not necessarily with his inner circle of trusted aides — though they get plenty of screen time, too — but with a trusted tool he's come to depend on as much as anything over his nine-plus years as governor.

His beloved PowerPoint slides.

Since the Democratic governor first took office in 2011, Cuomo has had a lengthy PowerPoint presentation accompany nearly every major speech he's delivered, from his State of the State addresses to budget proposals and everything in between.

Now, as Cuomo garners praise for the blunt-but-comforting tone of his daily briefings, his trusted slideshows are getting a broader audience than ever before, splitting the screen with the governor himself on the feed beamed out to viewers across the state and nation.

The governor's PowerPoint presentations, once the subject of jokes and guffaws among Albany insiders, are having a moment.

“I feel extremely vindicated," Jim Malatras, a frequent Cuomo adviser and former aide who has crafted hundreds of slideshows for the governor, half-joked.

"100% vindicated."

Cuomo's briefings draw viewers

Cuomo has held daily news conferences about New York's coronavirus response since the state discovered its first confirmed case March 1. Nearly all of them have been in the Capitol's Red Room, though Cuomo shifted to the Javits Center in Manhattan on Tuesday.

With Cuomo at the center of the nation's hardest-hit state, his briefings have achieved levels of viewership he's never had before.

His briefings on Friday and Saturday garnered more than 1 million and 800,000 views, respectively, on the governor's Facebook and Twitter pages and website, according to Cuomo's office. And that doesn't include viewership on TV, where the three major cable news networks and stations across the state have carried them live.

For daily viewers, the setup has become familiar.

Cuomo, flanked by his inner circle of aides and advisers, sits at the center of a long table. He's surrounded by four televisions screens displaying his slides — two behind him facing reporters and two facing him on the floor a few feet in front of him.

He begins each briefing with a roughly 30-minute presentation, cycling through the PowerPoint slides with a remote in his right hand. Then he takes questions from assembled reporters, usually for another 30 minutes.

Cuomo has rarely used a TelePrompTer during his time in office, saving it only for major written addresses.

Instead, he usually relies on a PowerPoint presentation to provide him short prompts or graphics that jog his memory and lead into what he wants to say.

On Saturday, when Cuomo wanted to scold young people ignoring pleas to stay away from crowded places, a slide popped up that read: "YOU ARE WRONG."

When Cuomo wanted to make a point Sunday about those afraid to criticize members of their own party, the on-screen prompt was simply "Baloney" — a word the governor uses frequently.

"My congressional delegation is largely Democrat, so political custom would be, well, don't pressure another Democratic elected official," Cuomo, a Democrat, said during his briefing.

"I say that is baloney."

Charts, visuals reveal coronavirus data

The PowerPoint slides, however, don't serve only as speech prompts.

Cuomo also uses them to reveal the state's latest coronavirus data, displaying charts that show the number of new and total confirmed cases in counties across the state and a map showing where the virus has spread.

Each day, those charts mark the first time the state sees the latest data, sending reporters scrambling to post the latest data on their Twitter feeds and websites.

Malatras first helped Cuomo craft a PowerPoint presentation in 2008, when he was an aide to then-Attorney General Cuomo. Now president of SUNY Empire State College, Malatras remains one of Cuomo's most-trusted and most-frequently-called-upon advisers.

He's one of a number of current or former Cuomo aides who are working with the governor each day to craft the PowerPoint presentations, including 2018 congressional candidate Gareth Rhodes and Noah Rayman, Cuomo's former speechwriter.

With the governor's help, they first start putting ideas together the night before. Early the next morning — like 4:30, 5 a.m. early — they begin finalizing their plans for the briefing and tighten up the slideshow presentation.

By 10:30 or 11 a.m., Cuomo's briefing begins. And the next day, they repeat the process all over again.

“It’s almost like a continuum," Malatras said.

There's an "odd comfort" brought on by having a chart displaying facts and figures that can be difficult to comprehend rather than having someone behind a lectern just say it, Malatras said.

And Cuomo's speaking style — using the slideshow for prompts rather than writing his whole speech out — helps deliver the message in a way that is resonating, he said.

“In the end, it really is sort of authentic, real-time speaking," Malatras said. "When you write ‘baloney,’ it doesn’t necessarily mean you have a full paragraph written in your head. He’s doing that in real time. He has the idea."

How long will briefings continue?

How much longer Cuomo's briefings will continue on in their current form remains to be seen.

A member of the governor's press staff tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, prompting Cuomo's entire press staff — which works in close quarters at the Capitol — to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The state Assembly, with its chambers a floor above the governor's offices, has seen three members test positive, including one who was present for a March 19 vote.

Several news outlets have stopped sending their reporters into the Capitol, instead relying on a livestream of Cuomo's news conferences to relay information to readers and viewers.

So far, Cuomo's office has maintained the status quo, though chairs for reporters and Cuomo's aides have been increasingly separated in recent days to maintain a greater social distance.

As of Monday, the briefings were still being picked up live each day by the three major cable news outlets.

Spokespeople for CNN and MSNBC did not immediately return emails seeking comment on how long they intend to keep carrying them.

Fox News pointed to New York's role at the center of the coronavirus outbreak and said it was carrying Cuomos briefings as a public service. The state had more than 20,000 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, more than half the total in the U.S. at the time.

On Monday, the conservative news channel also carried portions of live press conferences by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Cuomo's briefings, meanwhile, have resonated even with some unlikely sources.

Dutchess County Marc Molinaro, a Republican who ran against Cuomo in 2018, has offered praise for the Democratic governor and his briefings, calling him a "national voice" on the coronavirus.

"(Cuomo) is providing the leadership and support needed in this critical & challenging moment," Molinaro wrote Monday on Twitter.

"We are all in this together - and, it’s important we show it & live it."