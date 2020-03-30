ALFRED — Local residents have each been awarded scholarships to attend Alfred State.

Steuben County

Dylyn Bailey of Canisteo has been awarded a $40,040 “Excellence in Education Scholarship”. Bailey is slated to graduate in 2020 from Canisteo-Greenwood Central School and has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences: adolescent education (AA) program.

Sarah Hayes of Bath has been awarded a $31,520 “Presidential Scholarship”. Hayes, a home schooled student, is slated to graduate in 2020 and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Genevieve Egan of Horseheads has been awarded a $4,000 “Academic Distinction Scholarship." Egan is slated to graduate in 2020 from Horseheads High School and has been accepted into the graphic & media design (BS) program.

Rachael Miller of Addison has been awarded a $4,000 “Academic Distinction Scholarship." Miller is slated to graduate in 2020 from Addison Central School and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Johnny Ray of Bath has been awarded a $4,000 “Academic Distinction Scholarship." Ray is slated to graduate in 2020 from Haverling Jr-Sr High School and has been accepted into the criminal justice (BS) program.

Jade Atherton of Greenwood has been awarded a $1,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Atherton is slated to graduate in 2020 from Jasper-Troupsburg Central School and has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences: adolescent education (AA) program.

Celeste Badeau of Hornell has been awarded a $2,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Badeau is slated to graduate in 2020 from Alfred-Almond Central School and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Justin Briggs of Arkport has been awarded a $1,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Briggs is slated to graduate in 2020 from Hornell Senior High School and has been accepted into the architectural technology (AAS) program.

Demetrice Cabic of Hornell has been awarded a $2,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Cabic is slated to graduate in 2020 from Hornell Senior High School and has been accepted into the surveying and geomatics engineering technology (BS) program.

Delaney Cline of Canisteo has been awarded a $2,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Cline is slated to graduate in 2020 from Canisteo-Greenwood Central School and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Taylor Jackson of Hornell has been awarded a $2,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Jackson is slated to graduate in 2020 from Genesee Valley Central School and has been accepted into the game & interactive design (AS) program.

Bailey Palmiter of Jasper has been awarded a $1,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Palmiter is slated to graduate in 2020 from Jasper-Troupsburg Central School and has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences: social science (AA) program.

Caitlin Smith of Hornell has been awarded a $2,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Smith is slated to graduate in 2020 from Hornell Senior High School and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Allegany County

Maria Caputo of Houghton has been awarded a $31,520 “Presidential Scholarship”. Caputo is slated to graduate in 2020 from Houghton Academy and has been accepted into the architectural technology (BS) program.

David Dumond of Almond has been awarded a $15,760 “Presidential Scholarship”. Dumond, who is home schooled, is slated to graduate in 2020 and has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences-adolescent education (AA) program.

Nathan Pinney of Cuba has been awarded a $4,000 “Academic Distinction Scholarship." Pinney is slated to graduate in 2020 from Cuba-Rushford High School and has been accepted into the architectural technology (BS) program.

William Tormey has been awarded a $2,000 “Academic Distinction Scholarship." Tormey is slated to graduate in 2020 from Alfred-Almond Central School and has been accepted into the biological science (AAS) program.

Amy Evingham of Alfred Station has been awarded a $2,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Evingham is slated to graduate in 2020 from Alfred-Almond Central School and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Eric Morehouse of Wellsville has been awarded a $1,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Morehouse is slated to graduate in 2020 from Wellsville High School and has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences: social science (AA) program.

Emily Willgens of Fillmore has been awarded a $2,000 “Alumni Scholarship." Willgens is slated to graduate in 2020 from Fillmore Central School and has been accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

Scholarships

The "Presidential Scholarship" (free room {standard room, double occupancy}) is awarded to students who must possess a 91 (3.5 on 4.0 scale) or better cumulative high school average through their junior year; at least a 1270 combined reading/writing and math SAT or 26 composite ACT score is required. Recipients must maintain a required grade point average to continue to receive free room in subsequent semesters.

The “Academic Distinction Scholarship” is awarded to first-time freshmen students who possess an 87 or better cumulative high school average through the end of their junior year; at least an 1140 combined reading/writing and math SAT or 23 composite ACT score is required.

The “Alumni Scholarship” is awarded to first-time freshmen students who are children or grandchildren of Alfred State alumnus; student must have an 83 or better high school average (through the end of junior year).

The "Excellence in Education Scholarship" (free tuition {equivalent to NYS tuition rate}, room {standard room, double occupancy}, and board {14-meal plan}) is awarded to students who must possess a 94 (3.7 on 4.0 scale) or better cumulative high school average through their junior year; at least a 1310 combined reading/writing and math SAT or 28 composite ACT score is required; and students must apply for financial aid. Recipients must maintain a required grade point average to continue to receive funding in subsequent semesters.