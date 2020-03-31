Caledonia native was in his 20s

MOUNT MORRIS — The first Livingston County native has died due to COVID-19, the Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) said Tuesday.

The deceased, a Caledonia resident, was among three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County announced by the LCDOH Tuesday, which brings the total number of positive cases to 18.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the cases include:

· A female in her 20s who resides in Nunda. This is Nunda’s first confirmed case.

· The deceased Caledonia native was a male in his 20s; one household member related to this case is in a private residence under mandatory quarantine.

· A female in her 70s residing in Avon; investigation is pending.

In accordance with state and federal medical privacy laws, additional information about these individuals will not be provided. LCDOH was notified of these positive cases this morning.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 18

Negative Test results: 121

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer.