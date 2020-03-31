New precautions for COVID-19

WELLSVILLE — Beginning today at 7 p.m., all Jones Memorial Hospital staff will be wearing a facemask as universal masking is implemented at the hospital and the Jones Memorial Medical Practices.

This is in conjunction with new UR Medicine and Rochester Regional guidelines.

The move to universal masking comes as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the region is showing a slow but steady rise since the first case was reported on March 12.

“Universal masking is a preventative strategy we can take to keep our healthcare workers safe and to slow down the increase in positive cases,” said Dr. Kevin McCormick, Medical Director at Jones Memorial. “Because the virus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, by masking our entire workforce we are reducing the risk of exposure among our staff, patients, and our family and friends in the community.”

Patients who are COVID-19 positive or show symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask. Find the latest updates on our website: jones.urmc.edu.