BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Tuesday reported it received notification that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 30 confirmed cases.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however, the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

The other individual is a resident of the City of Hornell and started self-quarantine at home before symptoms began. Public Health staff investigated, identified and notified close contacts of the case. No known public expose risks occurred. The individual is currently hospitalized, bringing the total number of Steuben County case hospitalizations to eight.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.