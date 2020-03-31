In the interest of public safety and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus all Village of Penn Yan playgrounds will be closed until further notice.

At this time parks and trails are still open for solitary recreation. Mayor Leigh MacKerchar says, “We are all responsible to do all that we can to protect one another during this pandemic. Please maintain social distancing when out and except for essential activities please stay home. We can beat this together by staying apart. Stay safe and healthy.”

While the Keuka Outlet Trail remains open, visitors are reminded to follow safe social distancing practices and use hand sanitizer after touching any surfaces, including benches and signs. Reminders to practice social distancing have been posted at trail access points.