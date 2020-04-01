Some shoppers seek other options as spring heats up

ALFRED — Looking for alternative ways of putting food on the table, one that doesn’t necessarily involve going to a grocery store?

As social distancing continues to be the name of the game, many, especially in rural areas, are taking to their automobiles for a change of scenery. Which has been good for roadside markets, like Jara Farms located on County Route 12 on the Jericho Hill Road.

Clara Beiler of Jara Farms says that she thinks that with more people venturing out for drives in the countryside, her family’s farm market is seeing an increase in people stopping in.

While the season is still early for vegetables, Jara Farms — run by Beiler, her husband James and their eight children — has a lot to offer when it comes to entertaining the taste buds. Baked goods abound, everything from cookies to bread and doughnuts, all freshly baked, but there are also bags of rolled oats and granola. Unlike many stores that have been hit hard with people looking for baking supplies and shelves empty from slow deliveries, Jara Farms has yeast.

Jara Farms roadside stand also sells cheese, locally produced raw honey, bread and fresh eggs, jams and relishes and this year’s maple syrup. While it is a little early for seasonal vegetables, if you are looking for your annual Spring Tonic, the farm recently started offering freshly pulled leeks. They also sell garlic. The farm store also offers a wide variety of meat, chicken, pork, lamb, stew meat, hotdogs and beef.

Beiler said the roadside stand started out small about three years ago but has grown substantially. While they are a familiar face at local farmer’s markets, which won’t start for another couple of months, they also offer a Facebook page – Jara Farms, Alfred, NY.

Ordering from the Facebook page is also lucrative, you not only are able to decide when you want to pickup your items, you also get a 10-percent discount for ordering online.

The roadside stand is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except for Saturday when it closes at 5 p.m. They are also open on Sundays, but not necessarily manned. Beiler says a cash box is onsite for those wishing to purchase when no one is tending the store.