New Yorkers are filing for unemployment compensation in unprecedented numbers.

More than 369,000 New Yorkers filed first-time jobless claims in the week ending March 28, according to the state and federal labor departments, a number that surely under counts the full impact of the novel coronavirus economic damage.

The number of claims are unprecedented.

For the week that ended March 28, the number of claims rose 288,516 compared to 80,509 the previous week.

And compared to last year, initial claims for unemployment insurance in New York increased by 2,674%.

In each of New York’s 10 labor market regions, claims for UI increased by a minimum of 1,379% year-over-year.

The cumulative increase for the last three weeks in March was nearly 425,000 more claims compared to the same period in 2019.

“We know that businesses across the Empire State are bearing the brunt of this developing economic crisis, and that means hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers’ livelihoods are at risk ,” state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement.

"But we have a resilient workforce in New York State — and that will not be diminished."

Addressing the surge in unemployment claims in New York

State Department of Labor phone lines and the web site were overwhelmed with claims last week and this week preventing many furloughed employees from filing their claims.

However, a partial picture of the damage can be painted by examining Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications maintained by the state.

Since March 24, 360 companies filed layoff notices with the state labor department, with a bulk in the hospitality, food service, arts, entertainment and recreation categories, according the federal labor department.

And a majority were concentrated in the New York metropolitan region. Many more furlough notices are sure to entered into the labor department database in the days to come.

Layoffs have come in swift succession as everything but "essential" businesses are forced to close in the wake of the pandemic.

Names on the list offer a portrait of the diversity of businesses impacted by business steep dropoff in commerce since the public was directed to remain in their home to stop the spread of the virus.

They range from the Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue, 251 affected, to Citizen Watch in Woodside, Queens, 42 affected, to Greek Peak Resort, a ski area and indoor water park in the Cortland County community of Virgil, 577 affected, and a Vestal furniture and appliance store, Olum's, with no number of employees affected disclosed.

The reason for the job action is the same across the board: " Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19."

WARN requires that companies with 50 full-time employees or more file a notice of a mass layoff or a closing 90 days in advance.

Unemployment breakdown by region in New York

Labor market regions with the most rapid over-the-year percentage increase in initial claims included:

– Long Island (+3,605%)

– Western NY (+3,304%)

– Hudson Valley (+2,773%)

– Capital Region (+2,768%)

– Central NY (+2,765%).

At the same time, initial claims for out-of-state residents grew by 1,648%, the state Labor Department said.

On a net basis, regions with the largest over-the-year increase in initial claims included:

– New York City (+138,544),

– Long Island (+50,976)

– Western NY (+36,471)

– Hudson Valley (+33,059)

– Finger Lakes (+24,089).

Statewide industries in New York with the most rapid over-the-year percentage increase in initial claims included:

– Accommodation and Food Services (+4,159%)

– Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (+3,880%)

– Healthcare and Social Assistance (+3,847%)

– Educational Services (+3,800%)

– National unemployment numbers are bleak

Nationally, the situation is just as dire.

For the second straight week, millions of new layoffs underscored the staggering toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on America’s workers.

A record 6.65 million Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, in a sign the sudden shutdown of a vast swath of U.S. commerce may be just starting to wreak havoc on the economy.

The total is double the previous week's claims tally of 3.3 million, which was revised up by a modest 24,000.

A stunning 10 million workers have sought unemployment benefits in just two weeks, exceeding the nearly 9 million who lost jobs from 2008 to 2010 amid the Great Recession.

Last week's total is about tenfold the 695,000 weekly unemployment insurance claims in October 1982, which was the previous record before the dismal numbers of the past two weeks.