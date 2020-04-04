Officials say non-urgent issues and prescriptions can be handled remotely

BATH - Officials from the Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Healthcare System say they are committed to providing high-quality care while keeping veterans safe from COVID-19.

Kathleen Hider, a Public Affairs VA spokesperson, said due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the VA is encouraging veterans to use available virtual care options that enable veterans to continue to get the care they need while limiting veteran and employee exposure to potential infection.

Clinical staff members are reviewing scheduled appointments and referrals for care to determine how best to meet the medical needs of veterans’ throughout the region.

VA officials are asking veterans to use online tools if at all possible for routine or non-urgent questions.

For example:

Telephone or Video Appointments – Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call the VA facility -- but they are requesting that veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

Prescription Refills – Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.

Text Message Reminders – Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.

Secure Messaging – With the My HealtheVet online patient portal, veterans can send secure messages to their VA health care team to ask non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.

For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.