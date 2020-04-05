Correctional officers serving in prisons across the state can now wear protection against coronavirus.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is allowing officers to wear N95 respirators or surgical masks inside correctional facilities.

The decision reverses the stance the state had taken for weeks in which officers were allowed to wear masks only "when appropriate to the medical situation," and comes at the urging of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

There were 120 correctional officers who had tested positive across the state, and 700 in quarantine, as of Thursday, according to James Miller, spokesperson for the union. On Monday, the union announced its president, Michael B. Powers, had tested positive, along with roughly 56% of all correctional officers and sergeants in New York.

And on Friday, the union announced a safety and security officer at Kirby/Manhattan Psychiatric Center, William Plantt, died of complications related to coronavirus Thursday. The Brooklyn resident was 62.

Among just the five mid-Hudson Valley correctional facilities, there have been at least 63 officers who have tested positive and at least 238 in quarantine, according to Mike Mazzella, Mid-Hudson regional vice president for the union, compiling information from union stewards at each site.

The state declined to detail how many officers, faculty members or inmates have tested positive at individual sites across New York. It has said the first officer statewide tested positive on March 12 and the first inmate statewide tested positive on March 19.

The union was notified on Wednesday morning of the change in protocol. Mazzella said masks are being ordered from a vendor to provide each member with protection.

The state is not only allowing correction and parole officers to wear masks, but inmates subject to quarantine will also be issued a surgical-type mask to reduce the risk of transmission.

"We are pleased that the Department of Corrections finally took our concerns for our members' safety seriously, although it is unfathomable as to why we needed to fight so hard in the first place in order to protect them," Mazzella said. "Not allowing our correction officers and sergeants the ability to protect themselves from the spread of this potentially deadly virus was like sending troops to a war zone without weapons."

In a statement, the state said it came to the decision after a "thorough internal review in order to protect staff and the incarcerated population from COVID-19 entering or leaving our facility."

The mid-Hudson Valley's totals include 24 faculty members who had tested positive at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, with 21 new cases reported since March 27, according to Mazzella's totals. Also, at least 18 have tested positive at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville and 14 at Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill.

"We can be assured that the total of positive cases will increase, the numbers underscore the fact that our state facilities are on the cusp of a wide outbreak," Powers said Monday. "This concern must be taken seriously, and certain measures must be put in place immediately to protect staff."

The union said it is also seeking protection for members considered vulnerable or high risk; accommodations for members who work in isolation units; increased testing for staff, inmates and patients; as well as more stringent transportation and movement policies.

Mid-Hudson Valley facilities

At mid-Hudson Valley facilities, at least 63 correctional officers have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 238 are in either mandatory, precautionary or voluntary isolation, according to reports from union stewards given to Mike Mazzella, Mid-Hudson Region vice president for the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.