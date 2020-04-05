GOSHEN — LEGOLAND New York announced this week that it will delay its opening until 2021 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The sprawling amusement park was set to open in July.

The move, the company said, is consistent with guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and evolving restrictions from state and local governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York has banned all non-essential business and construction and all gatherings of more than 10 people.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our team, the partners we work with, and the communities we serve,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson in a statement.

“We are in an unprecedented situation that has affected businesses worldwide. By opening LEGOLAND New York Resort in 2021 we are building an attraction that not only meets our high standards, it also gives our guests the best possible experience.”

All previously purchased annual passes or single-day tickets will be honored when the resort opens in 2021, the company said.

Resort officials said it still plan to hire more than 1,000 employees to staff the theme park and hotel, and all hourly employees who received an offer to work for the 2020 season will be invited to work there next year.

“We are grateful for the support and understanding from our guests and neighbors as we navigate the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Johnson said.

“We look forward to building unforgettable memories with our guests and their families when we open in 2021.”

Guests can check the park’s website at www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york.