Hornell sisters brighten neighborhood

HORNELL — Two young artists, stuck at home while Hornell City Schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, are sharing their talents and brightening their Maple Street neighborhood.

The Rohan sisters, Oonagh, 13, and Margaret, 5, painted a smiling Easter bunny scene and a rainbow on the windows of their home at 52 Maple St. this week.

“The girls wanted an activity to share with the neighborhood and bring a little joy to people who pass by,” their mother, Lauren Rohan, said, adding that she painted the outline of the Easter scene and her daughters did the rest.

“We decided on a bunny because Easter is coming soon and it looks bright. A nice springtime scene.”

“The rainbow was an art project from Margaret’s art teacher (at North Hornell School pre-K). Rainbows are popping up in windows all over the world as signs of hope and joy. They are also to thank essential workers who have to venture out daily,” Rohan said.

Rohan said the girls have been reading books, watching movies, riding bikes and keeping up with their schoolwork. Oonagh is a seventh-grade student at Hornell Junior High School.

“We are impressed with the level of communication by the Hornell CSD. Teachers have been sending work and activities daily through Google Classroom and Class Dojo. There is learning taking place in the home,” she said.

The Ronans say that neighbors have commented on how good the window painting looks.

