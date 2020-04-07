ALFRED — Alfred State Pioneers are known for helping one another and overcoming great obstacles.

That’s why during this time of crisis, the college has established the Support Our Students (SOS) Emergency Fund to assist Alfred State students who have serious financial needs due to COVID-19.

“Right now, our students are studying at home. We have reinvented our college to continue through online learning. Faculty, students, and parents are all pitching in to make this work,” said Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan. “Unfortunately, financial needs are adding even more stress on our students. Therefore, we are calling on Alfred State Pioneers and supporters everywhere to pitch in and contribute what they can to our SOS Emergency Fund. Each donation, no matter the size, is appreciated and will help our students to continue their education and achieve their career goals.”

Among the biggest needs Pioneers and their families are facing are:

Technology needs – Not all students have a laptop or internet access. Currently, the college is providing laptops to more than 40 students in order to help them continue their online learning.

Food insecurity – Students who previously lived on campus relied on a meal plan for their meals.

Financial concerns – Many students and their families are in financial hardship, which means these students may not be able to finish the current semester or continue their education in the fall.

To contribute to the SOS Emergency Fund, visit www.AlfredState.edu/Make-A-Gift and click on the “Support Our Students” graphic. You will then be directed to a page that will allow you to make a donation and share the campaign on social media.

“We are sending out the SOS,” Sullivan said. “Our hope is that Alfred State alumni and friends can heed our call for help: SOS to support our students.”