A house fire was reported to Yates County 911 at 12:34 a.m. April 10 at 3421 Willett Road in Jerusalem, the home of the Frank Hoover family.

Branchport, Penn Yan, Benton, Potter Pulteney, and Middlesex Fire Depts. all responded, along with Penn Yan Ambulance Corps and Yates County Deputies and Emergency Management. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

YSCO reports all 11 residents of the home escaped without injury.