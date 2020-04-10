A tractor-trailer accident occurred in Penn Yan at 6:15 p.m. April 9 on Liberty St./Rte. 14A just north of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

Penn Yan Police report the driver, Rene Banke, 59, of Rochester, was driving north when he lost control of the semi, going off the road, striking a utility pole and several trees, and losing its cargo. Penn Yan Fire Dept., Municipal Utility crews, and Featherly's Garage responded to clear the scene, replace the shattered pole, and remove the tractor trailer.

The highway remained closed until 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Banke was charged with failure to maintain lane.