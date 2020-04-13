By The Leader staff

Steuben reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19

BATH - The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the deaths of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said this brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 14.

Smith said one individual was an 83-year-old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area, one individual was an 82-year-old female who died at a different nursing home in the Hornell area, and the third individual was a 39-year-old male from the City of Hornell who died while hospitalized outside the county.

"Words cannot express our sorrow over the rising death toll in Steuben County," Smith said. "To protect our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and community members, please stay home, particularly when feeling ill. Even our essential workers should stay home if they feel unwell. That is the only way to save lives."

Smith said all residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Steuben confirms two additional positive cases of COVID-19

BATH - The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that two additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 156 confirmed cases, officials said. The individuals are residents of: City of Corning; Village of Painted Post.

Lorelei Wagner, Steuben County Public Health Education Coordinator, said one of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to 13.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department, officials said. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Wagner said per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations within that time frame.

Byrne Dairy in Horseheads; pump only, April 9, morning

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Steuben County (Sunday)

BATH - The Steuben County Public Health Department reported Sunday it has received notification that seven additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 154 confirmed cases, according to Lorelei Wagner, Steuben County Public Health Education Coordinator

The individuals are residents of: Town of Bath; Town of Erwin; (2) Town of Urbana ; (2) Village of Bath; Village of Hammondsport.

One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases, Wagner said.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Wagner said Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations within that time frame.

Post Office in Bath, April 1-2

Burger King drive through in Corning, April 1

Rite Aid in Bath, April 1

Save a Lot in Bath, April 1

Kwik Fill in Hammondsport, April 2

Pilot in Kanona, April 6

Ready, Set, Grow Child Care Center in Corning, April 6-8

7-Eleven in Corning, April 7

Dunkin Donuts drive through in Corning, April 8

Traveled from NYC, April 8

Traveled from Queens, April 8

Arby’s drive through in Bath, April 9

Additional information was shared from a previously reported positive individual that indicates they visited the following location while symptomatic:

Taco Bell in Hornell, April 4 and April 7

Wagner said management was notified and the location closed down to disinfect upon learning of the individual’s positive status.

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Chemung County update

Fifty-four cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County have been confirmed as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chemung County COVID-19 hotline. To this point 747 people have been tested for the virus in Chemung County, 84 of those results are currently pending. Five people are currently hospitalized, 10 have recovered and one person has died. All people tested are placed in quarantine pending the test results. Not all people in quarantine are tested if they don’t become sick.