BELMONT — Allegany County crept above 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but remains well below the totals of many neighboring counties in the region.

Allegany County reached 31 confirmed cases as of Saturday night, with 24 recovered cases and one COVID-19 related death. A total of 383 have been quarantined/isolated to date, with 345 released and 38 currently quarantined/isolated.

The county also issued a reminder of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order requiring all residents to wear a mask or face covering when out in public and in settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, to aid in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Employers must supply face masks or protective coverings to essential workers who interact with clients or customers.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators as those are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders. The CDC recommends that cloth face coverings can be homemade or purchased and should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. Items as simple as bandanas, scarves, and dish towels can also offer protection. Face coverings should not be placed on children under two, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.

All individuals riding the Public Transit System must have a mask or mouth/nose cloth covering in order to board and ride the Access Allegany buses.