County death toll now up to 23, including Painted Post man

The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the deaths of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 23.

One individual was an 81-year-old male from the Village of Painted Post who died while hospitalized. The other individual was a 70-year-old female who died in a nursing home in the Hornell area.

"We continue to be saddened with each new death reported," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "We know this is a deadly virus, especially for those aged 65 and older, but that is not a comfort to the loved ones or for our community. Commit to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by staying home."

County officials also reported Saturday 10 additional confirmed cases of the virus, six of which came from comprehensive testing of staff and residents at the Elderwood nursing facility in Hornell.

Some of the other four, officials said, were from Hornell Gardens.

All of the new cases are linked with previously reported cases, officials said. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Steuben County to 191.

The newly reported cases include residents of:

· City of Hornell (3)

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of North Hornell (4)

· Town of Jasper

All of the individuals have been issued orders of isolation by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information about contacts is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation, county officials said. The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations within that time frame:

· 4/14/20 & 4/15/20 – Southport Correctional Facility in Pine City

· 4/16/20 Afternoon – Hornell Area Transit

· 4/17/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

· 4/17/20 Afternoon – Family Dollar in Hornell

· 4/17/20 Afternoon – Walgreens in Hornell

"Fortunately, it appears that Elderwood at Hornell’s efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 have been productive as evidenced by the vast number of negative results received there in comparison to the handful of positives," said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "We are grateful for the partnership with Elderwood to complete testing and identify the current positives to further contain the spread of COVID-19."

Smith said all residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.