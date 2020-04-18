4 new positive cases also reported

MOUNT MORRIS— The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Friday identified its offices as a potential COVID-19 cluster, and reported four new positive cases.

The county now has 43 confirmed cases.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, these individuals and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

· A female in her 60s who resides in Geneseo

· A female in her 60s who resides in Mount Morris

· A female in her 50s who resides in Conesus

· A female in her 20s who resides in Nunda

Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle said that recent positive cases indicate a cluster among the County government staff.

Anyone who visited the following location may have been exposed to COVID-19: Livingston County Department of Health Building #2 on Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris, NY on April 13-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Immediately contact LCDOH at 585-243-7270 only if you were at the Livingston County Department of Health, Building #2 during this time AND you are showing symptoms or have questions. LCDOH is open Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to its normal weekday hours.

LCDOH will promptly begin additional investigations to assess possible origins and spread patterns among staff. In addition, Building #2 has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Livingston County officials have been preparing for the possibility that employees might test positive for COVID-19 or need to self-quarantine since the beginning of this crisis. The county will continue to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes increased cleaning and encouraging staff who can work remotely to do so. All employees were notified of the situation this morning. County officials are asking employees and others to practice compassion and respect for the privacy of these employees and others who may be self-quarantined.

“Amid this crisis, the greatest exposure risk we have as an employer is with our front line staff,” said Coyle. “Our public health employees are doing incredible work in the field to trace the spread of COVID-19, and thus, they are routinely exposed to the risk of infection. Unfortunately, the spread has now reached some of our own Livingston County family.”

Coyle continued, “Thousands of COVID-19 positive cases across the country are individuals who work in the healthcare industry and on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19. Please take a moment to send positive thoughts and prayers to those in the public health arena who are putting their own health and safety at risk to protect others.”

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 43

Negative Test results: 442