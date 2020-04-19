Hand washing station sponsored by educators placed in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE — Battling the spread of COVID-19 takes a concentrated community effort, and thanks to local educators, another weapon in the fight has been placed on the frontlines in Wellsville.

Hand washing stations were previously installed outside the Tops and Giant Food Mart grocery stores, and now, Save A Lot has one of its own. The Wellsville Central School Administrative Team and the Wellsville Educators Association committed to sponsoring the additional hand washing station outside of Save A Lot grocery store in Wellsville for two months.

The hand washing station was delivered by AMESD Services of Alfred.

The hand washing push at local grocery stores was developed by Veronica (Nikki) Scholes, Wellsville’s Family Outreach Coordinator. The effort was a natural extension of her duties in the Wellsville Central School District.

“She has been instrumental in reaching out to the community to link their various resources to our school families. The COVID crisis was a natural fit for Nikki’s talents,” said Wellsville Superintendent David Foster. “Through our Community Outreach site on our District’s Facebook page, Nikki began by posting resources and links to assist our followers during the crisis. There was a natural challenge when nearly everyone wanted to pull together and help but were limited by the social distancing requirements. ikki saw the need for mitigating the spread of the virus.

“She organized our Teachers Union and the Administrators to contribute to the rental of handwashing stations in areas where people were most likely to congregate, namely the supermarkets. Both the administrators and educators wholeheartedly wanted to support this effort by making donations to get the handwashing stations to Giant, Tops, and Save A Lot. Nikki has been tireless in organizing the efforts of the school. We are very proud of her work.”

The Wellsville Lions Club, Wellsville Elks Lodge and Don Comstock of Wellsville sponsored the two hand washing stations outside Tops Markets as well as the one hand washing station outside of Giant Food Mart of Wellsville for another month.

“We are grateful for their continuous support,” Scholes said.