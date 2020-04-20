HIMROD – Rescuers are continuing a search Monday, April 20 for one of two men who set out from the Plum Point area of Seneca Lake in a canoe Sunday. One man, Keith M. Seymore, 27, of Chemung County, was rescued near midnight and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and released Monday morning.

The search in 40 degree F water (air temperature 36 degrees F) continues for Daniel S. Manganaro, 27, also of Chemung County.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike says the two men had previously paddled across the lake earlier in the day and were going to paddle across the lake again at 6:30 p.m. They had not returned to a summer cottage on North Plum Point Road when Yates County 911 received a call at 9:14 p.m. reporting the missing men.

A command post was established at Severne Point on Seneca Lake near Himrod as the search continues on the lake and along both shorelines. Sheriff's Marine patrols from Yates and Seneca Counties, multiple Fire Depts., New York State Police, and Sheriff's Dept. drones from both counties are assisting in the search.

Yates County Sheriff's Marine Patrol, Himrod Fire Dept. and Yates Coounty Emergency Management all responded. An Onondaga County Sheriff's Office helicopter assisted in the nighttime search.

At 11:59 p.m. that helicopter crew with a high-powered spot light, found the partially submerged canoe with one man — Seymore — clinging to it in the middle of Seneca Lake. The Yates County Marine Patrol responded and pulled him, suffering from hypothermia, from water. He was taken to a waiting ambulance at Severne Point, then to the Himrod Fire Dept., and was airlifted from there by Lifenet medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

At about 10:30 a.m., the State Police helicopter located a paddle and personal flotation device near the eastern shore of the lake far south of where the men left for their trip.