County’s total cases now at 214

Steuben County Public Health reports that the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath recently worked with health officials to conduct comprehensive COVID-19 testing of staff and residents at their facility. Results indicate a combined sixteen additional residents and staff from Steuben County have tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to those already reported in previous releases.

This brings the total case count for Steuben County to 214.

The individuals are residents of:

Town of Bath

Town of Cameron

Town of Howard

Town of Pulteney

Town of Thurston

Town of Urbana (8)

Village of Bath (3)

County officials earlier on Tuesday reported two other cases, one a resident of a Hornell area nursing home and one a resident of the Town of Erwin.

All of the individuals have been issued orders of isolation by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations within that timeframe.

· 4/15/20 – 4/17/20 – Guthrie Corning Pharmacy

· 4/16/20 – Pizza Hut in Bath

· 4/16/20 – Village Laundromat in Bath

· 4/17/20 – T&R Towing in Bath

· 4/17/20 Evening – Arby’s drive through in Bath

· 4/17/20 Evening – Walmart in Watkins Glen

· 4/18/20 Morning – Tops in Bath

· 4/18/20 – Kwik Fill in Hammondsport

· 4/18/20 – Dollar General in Bath

In addition, the two earlier reported cases visited:

· 4/19/20 afternoon – Tops in Corning

· 4/20/20 afternoon – Big Lots in Painted Post

"The higher case count in nursing homes and decreased prevalence in the general community is consistent with what we have been experiencing for several days," said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "We are very appreciative of the collaboration between Arnot Health and Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center with Steuben County Public Health in working to identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

"Multiple long-term care and skilled nursing facilities in Steuben County have experienced positive COVID-19 cases amongst residents and staff, including the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital SNF/HRF." said Arnot Health System Director of Marketing, Communications & Community Relations, Ken Roberts. "To proactively respond to these conditions, Arnot Health and the IDMH SNF/HRF have worked closely with Steuben County Public Health to monitor and respond to COVID-19 locally, including efforts over the last several days to conduct comprehensive testing of all staff and residents at the facility.".

All residents, including those who visited the noted locations above, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.