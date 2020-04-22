Yates County Public Health received notification April 21 that a Yates County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19has passed away. This is the first reported death related to COVID-19 in Yates County. The individual was in their 80’s with underlying medical conditions and passed away while hospitalized.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our community members and send our heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Public Health Director Deborah Minor.

Deputy Public Health Director Sara Christensen adds, "While for many who have been infected with COVID-19, the symptoms are not severe or do not require hospitalization, we know that for some, the risk of infection is much more serious. That is why we must all continue to keep diligent about staying home as much as possible and if leaving our home for essential work or business, that face coverings be worn."

