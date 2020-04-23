NY farmers donate milk outside as COVID-19 disrupts supply chain

ALBANY – More than 8,000 gallons of milk was distributed on Wednesday to low-income families in the Syracuse area as farmers struggle to sell their product because of the coronavirus.

With schools and restaurants closed because of COVID-19, farmers and dairy cooperatives in New York have been left with excess supply of fluid milk, causing prices to plummet and forcing farmers across the state to dump supplies that can't be processed or sold to distributors.

The Syracuse "milk drive thru" was organized by Dairy Farmers of America, a national cooperative with more than 13,000 members, in the hopes of turning a negative situation for farmers into a positive for local communities, said Jennifer Huson, a regional coordinator for the cooperative.

"The discussion for the dairy farm community was, 'Why dispose of this milk if we can get it processed and get it out to those folks in need?'" Huson said.

Dairy Drive-Thru in Whitesville

Locally, Barney Farms and 4-H Project Clover Aid are joining together to host dairy drive-thru events which will be open to any community members who are in need. The first will be this Friday, April 24 from 2-3 p.m. or until items are gone at the Whitesville Central School parking lot!

Proper social distancing, safety and public health hygiene practices will be adhered to throughout the distribution events. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Be patient and staff will bring the dairy products right to you.

Each carload will receive one pre-packaged bag of dairy items and milk. Bags are free however monetary donations will be accepted.

For more details or to donate dairy products (milk, yogurt, and cheese), contact Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu.

You may donate by check payable to CCE-Allegany. Write "Dairy Drive" on memo line and mailed to: CCE Allegany County 5435A County Road 48 Belmont, NY 14813. All monetary donations will 100% go back into the drive to provide dairy products at distribution events.

Dairy Farmers of America effort

Dairy Farmers of America has partnered with a number of regional food banks and cooperative to distribute more than 100,000 gallons of free milk to families struggling to afford groceries.

On Wednesday, 8,000 gallons of whole milk was brought to Syracuse with 2,000 gallons given to the Syracuse City School District and 1,000 given to residents in the city's senior housing.

The rest of the milk, two gallons of milk per person, was distributed to families at Destiny USA.

With lines of vehicles totaling approximately 40 vehicles waiting in the parking lot 12:45 p.m., and finishing unloading pallets full of crates of milk, the distribution that supposed to take place at 2 p.m. started about half an hour earlier with volunteers churning out the gallons of milk earlier between the two lines.

Tashanda Mills, of Syracuse, who was second in line when she arrived at 12:30 p.m. said, "My family goes through two gallons every two days."

For Gwendolyn Davis, also of Syracuse, coming to the drive thru meant, "I don't have to go into the store and it's $7, $8 worth of groceries I don't have to pay."

She said that she also came because she heard many dairy farmers had to throw away their milk.

Davis said she hates to see waste, "you don't throw food away," so coming to the giveaway was supporting her with the saving and the farmers with not letting the milk go to waste.

The organization hosted a similar drive on the campus of SUNY Morrisville in Madison County last week.

On Wednesday, people could get more milk: They just had to go around to the back of the line again.

Disruptions to the milk supply chain

New York is the country's third largest dairy producer, eclipsed only by California and Wisconsin.

But since COVID-19 has taken root in the state last month, dairy supply chains have been disrupted, leading to an excess supply of milk.

Many farmers — who sell their product to local cooperatives where milk is processed before being distributed — have come to rely on wholesale business from local schools and restaurants.

But schools have been shuttered since last month and restaurants have been limited to just take-out orders, with many choosing to temporarily shutdown in order to weather the storm.

About half of all cheese and butter produced in the state goes to restaurants and schools account for around 10% of fluid milk consumption, said Steve Ammerman, a spokesman for the state's Farm Bureau.

"Those markets went away overnight and created a huge disruption in the food supply chain," he said.

That's led to an increase demand for milk in grocery stores, leaving some distribution plants scrambling to transition from small cartons found in schools to larger containers geared toward retail consumers.

"Many of the milk processors are geared towards producing for those larger scale customers and couldn't just quickly change the lines and change the packaging to start producing for grocery stores," Ammerman said.

A good year turned bad

The dairy industry has been plagued by low milk prices in recent years, causing some farmers to sell off cows or abandon dairy entirely.

But those that remain in the industry were beginning to see an increase in prices, said Ammerman, who called 2020 a "hopeful year" for dairy farmers.

Prices, however, have fallen around 30-40% in the last month as milk continues to flood the market.

Unlike some agricultural products, like onions and soybeans, milk is produced year round cannot be stored and sold at a later date.

So rather than dispose of unsold products, dairy farmer and cooperatives have been partnering with organizations like Dairy Farmers of America to distribute their products to those in need until the markets shift.

"It's one of those things where with so many people being challenged right now and so many of our communities and our neighbors being challenged, our organization in combination with these organizations really felt strongly that we needed to figure out the best way to deliver nutritious dairy products to the families in need," Huson said.