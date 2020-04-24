Here are some actions recommended by the New York StateWide Senior Action Council, a nonprofit group working on behalf of senior residents

With increased scrutiny paid to nursing homes during the trying novel coronavirus pandemic, many questions have been raised about what people can do to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an investigation, conducted by the state Department of Health and Attorney General Letitia James, to determine if whether nursing homes and adult-care facilities followed state law and regulation regulations as the coronavirus spread.

More than 3,500 residents of long-term care facilities have died since the start of March.

Here are some actions recommended by the New York StateWide Senior Action Council, [Copy checked] a non-profit group working on behalf of the state's senior residents:

If you are unable to communicate with the resident

Contact the facility directly and ask to speak to admissions or the social work office. If you don't receive a satisfactory response, you can contact Dianna Leach, the ombudsman coordinator for long term care in Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. It is a federally mandated resource for older adults living in nursing homes and assisting living communities.

If there is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 in the facility

The state has asked nursing homes to communicate with residents and families as soon as there is a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. The mandate asks for an email or letter to residents and families, but also, if possible, phone calls to families.

In an April 16, executive order, Cuomo said, "Any skilled nursing facility, nursing home or adult care facility licensed and regulated by the Commissioner of Health shall notify family members or next of kin if any residents test positive for COVID-19, or suffers a COVID-19 related death, within 24 hours of such positive test result or death.”

Facilities without a confirmed case should be "periodically meeting with residents and send communications to families," the council wrote.

Those with concerns about this policy, contact the state Department of Health directly.

If you want to file a complaint about a nursing home

If you think policies aren't being followed or you have a complaint about a nursing home, you can file a complaint by calling the state's nursing home complaint hotline 24 hours a day at 1-888-201-4563. A voicemail can be left during off-hours. All information will be confidential.

If you want to file a complaint about an adult-care facility

If you have concerns about an adult-care home, you can phone in a complaint with the state by calling 1-866-893-6772. The line is open between 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also leave complaints via voicemail. You have the option to remain anonymous.

The council offers the following, "It is important for you to leave as much detailed information (if known) regarding the circumstances about which you are calling, such as the facility name and address, names of involved residents and staff, and date and time of the incident."

New federal guidelines for reporting coronavirus incidents

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) alerted all stats of the requirement that all nursing homes must be in contact with state and local health departments, CMS, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the following information: residents who tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected instances; residents with respiratory infections that led to death or hospitalization; if there is an instance of three or more residents or employees with respiratory symptoms within 72 hours.

All of this information must now be reported to the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network.

Federal guidelines state facilities must notify residents and families if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 within 12 hours. If there are three or more instances of new-onset respiratory symptoms within 72 hours, residents and families must also be informed.

The council also states, "Facilities must include information on mitigating actions implemented or prevent or reduce the risk of transmission, including if normal operations in the nursing home with be altered. Nursing homes must do this reporting in compliance with existing privacy rules."