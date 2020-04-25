HORNELL — Staff at Oak Orchard Health’s Hornell location have been outfitted with personal protective equipment, with an assist from the community.

“We would like to thank Jason Soles, Michael Berry, and Robert Raish for working tirelessly at making face shields that will help keep our staff safe as we continue to work through these times to keep you healthy and safe,” Oak Orchard said Thursday. “ Oak Orchard Health is truly blessed to have talented community members who have stepped up and helped us at a time when personal protective equipment is hard to obtain.

“Oak Orchard would also like to remind you to continue to stay home and be safe but if you do need us please do not hesitate to call because we are here for you!”

Oak Orchard Health is a patient-centered medical home and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with locations in Hornell, Brockport, Albion, Lyndonville, and Warsaw.

Oak Orchard Health remains open and ready to address healthcare needs. Oak Orchard Health continues to provide services for medical, dental, optical and behavioral health regardless of whether they are related to COVID-19 or not.

“We are living in uncertain and stressful times, and understand many aspects of daily life have changed due to the spread of COVID-19,” the company said. “While we know you may be concerned or confused about how to keep you and your loved ones safe, we want to let you know we are here for you. Please call our office today and see how we can help via either a telehealth visit or a face-to-face visit.”

The Hornell location can be reached at (607) 590-2424.