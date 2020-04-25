Welfare check investigation leads to murder charges

ALLEN — A Buffalo man allegedly shot a victim and was in the process of dismembering the body when police arrived on scene in the Town of Allen, State Police said Saturday.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Philip M. Farren, 52, on Friday, charging him with second-degree murder (class-A felony) and first-degree manslaughter(class-B felony).

On Friday at 12:30 p.m., Troopers out of the State Police Amity barracks responded to Holdridge Road in the Town of Allen in northeastern Allegany County for a welfare check issued by Allegany County Dispatch. Troopers arrived at the residence and interviewed Farren, who stated the person police were trying to locate had left the area.

Troopers re-contacted the original caller for the check the welfare complaint, and additional information was given. Troopers started investigating further with Farren, who then made admissions. Police said further investigation revealed that Farren had shot and killed the victim earlier in the week and was in the process of dismembering the victim’s body when Troopers arrived on scene.

The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for cause of death and identification.

Farren was arraigned via Skype and remanded to the Allegany County Jail with no bail.

The NYSP Forensic Identification Unit, Under Water Recovery Team and the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation.

This is still an ongoing criminal investigation.