Barney Farms gives away dairy products

WHITESVILLE — More than 100 cars parked on the main thoroughfare in Whitesville Friday to wait for free dairy products.

While the coronavirus shutdown has hit non-essential businesses hard, farmers are also taking a beating. Some farmers can put off plowing and planting until the fields are dry and the snow quits flying, but cows must be milked daily. With the demand for dairy products down due to closed schools and restaurants, many dairy farmers have been forced to dump their product. This goes against the grain for farmers who often count their herd as coworkers.

Barney Farms, a dairy farm in the Town of Wellsville, is one of those farms that has been forced to dump milk in recent weeks, but they came up with a solution. Friday the farm joined forces with 4-H, other dairy industries and Cooperative Extension to distribute free dairy products to people on a first come, first serve basis at a drive-through stationed in the parking lot at Whitesville Central School.

Monday on Facebook a spokesman for Barney Farms wrote, “Many of you have been asking how you can help during this very uncertain time in the dairy industry. You've been following our story about dumping milk and know that we cannot legally sell milk directly from our farm since we do not have a permit. This has been frustrating for us because we know there is a need for dairy products in our community, not only for people who cannot financially afford them due to a job loss or economic reasons but also for people who are having a hard time finding them at the grocery stores or their visits to grocery stores are limited with the current COVID-19 restrictions. So, we have figured out a way that we can help our community.”

The giveaway was scheduled to start promptly at 2 p.m. By 1:15 p.m. scores of cars were already lining the eastbound and westbound lanes of state Route 248 near the entrance of school parking lot. Due to mandatory social distancing, occupants waited in their vehicles with motors shut off and face masks at the ready.

Officers from the County Sheriff's Department were on hand to help control the traffic. Volunteers motioned the first five cars in the westbound lane into the parking lot followed by the first five cars in the eastbound lane, where they drove by tables full of boxes containing sour cream, yogurt, buttermilk, cottage cheese, cheese and a gallon of milk.

4-H members loaded the boxes into cars and drivers went on their way with happy faces.

Even the untimely alarm summoning firemen and EMTs and the resulting response didn’t upset the flow.

On Facebook Barney Farms asked for donations from anyone who would like to help provide dairy to the community. 100 percent of monetary donations will go back to into the drive to purchase dairy products, but no donations were collected at the drive-through. To donate go online to: http://allegany.cce.cornell.edu/agriculture/dairy-drive through