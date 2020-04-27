Steuben County details events around nursing home outbreak

BATH — Confronted by “hundreds of calls, emails and social media messages about COVID-positive staff being able to work” at a Hornell nursing home, Steuben County officials Friday presented a timeline of their efforts to deal with clusters of the coronavirus that has hit nursing homes particularly hard.

Steuben County manager Jack Wheeler and Public Health director Darlene Smith also expressed frustration at the limits the county has in addressing staffing in nursing homes, which are regulated by the New York state Department of Health.

As of Friday afternoon’s news conference, Steuben County recorded 33 COVID-19 deaths. Of those, 24 “had a connection with our nursing facilities,” Smith said. It was unclear how many of those deaths occurred in nursing homes or after a stricken resident had been transferred to a hospital, Wheeler added.

Three nursing homes developed “clusters” of COVID-19: Hornell Gardens and Elderwood in Hornell, and the Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center in Bath, Smith said.

According to the timeline Smith shared on Friday, as of April 6 and 7, “Each of these facilities had multiple positive staff, multiple positive residents, as well as multiple deaths. At the state Department of Health request, we prioritized all three facilities for infection control assessment and universal swabbing by the state Department of Health personnel.”

A “strike team” was formed, with the county health department partnering with Tompkins County, St. James Hospital, and the University of Rochester to coordinate the testing at the “first facility” in Hornell and in Bath during April 8 and 9.

April 10 brought disturbing news.

“We learned the Department of Health will allow positive and asymptomatic staff to work with COVID-positive patients only. We raised our objections and concerns to this,” Smith said, adding, “The county was not permitted to participate on a planning call with the Department of Health and the facility owner for mitigation and response planning.”

Smith continued, “That’s a facility decision. To our knowledge, there are some (COVID-positive staff) who are working there, but the facility schedules their staff based on their needs. That is why we objected from the beginning to that scenario. Having asymptomatic positive staff working in the nursing home really doesn’t meet the definition of isolation of those individuals, so that’s why we were very concerned about that.”

Both Smith and Wheeler emphasized that the state Department of Health has been a “critical partner” in the fight against COVID-19, but regulations have complicated Steuben County’s mission to be transparent with the public regarding the spread of the virus.

“I’m not a medical professional. I understand why there needs to be flexibility for emergent situations where staffing levels become so critical that you need to find a different way to respond, so this is not to cast judgment, but we feel that it’s in the public interest to know that can occur under the New York state Department of Health guidelines,” Wheeler said.

By April 13, Smith said, “The situation at the Hornell area facility grew even more concerning,” prompting a “coordinated call” with the state health department and the facility owner to move “COVID-negative residents to an out-of-county facility.” The county coordinated transportation.

April 15 and 16 brought testing to the second Hornell facility and to the nursing home in Bath. In Hornell, the county health department conducted universal testing on staff and residents.

“We had tremendous help from volunteer school nurses as well as St. James and U of R for this testing,” Smith said. “It’s been a Herculean effort from everyone.”

Wheeler emphasized that the nursing home situation is “much more stable than it was . . .and with the Department of Health’s involvement at all of our facilities, we feel that the DOH already has their boots on the ground in our facilities and has situational awareness.”

The county’s timeline for dealing with COVID-19 continues on a daily basis with conference calls involving the Office of Emergency Management and representatives from each of the county’s hospitals and nursing homes. Officials said the calls provide an update on the facilities’ needs, the use rate of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other matters of concern. Both Smith and Wheeler praised the hospitals and nursing homes for taking part and keeping the lines of communication open.

Families kept in the dark

Families of Hornell Gardens residents say they’ve been kept in the dark, and employees at the home have publicly complained several times about not having enough protective masks and gloves. Several reportedly have quit, making staffing shortages worse.

A woman in Hornell, Amber Mae Updyke, said in a Facebook post that her sister, an employee of the center, had fallen ill and been sampled for coronavirus — but was allowed to return to work before the results came back.

After the test showed she was positive, she was called back into work again before her symptoms worsened a few hours later and she joined her family at home in quarantine, Updyke wrote.

The Steuben County Health Department worked with Hurlbut Care Communities, which owns Hornell Gardens, and the state Department of Health to devise a plan to ensure “we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Hornell Gardens,” as Robert W. Hurlbut put it.

The agency arranged coronavirus testing of every resident and staffer in the facility, the first time such a thing had been done in Steuben County. The goal was to “to ensure all potentially pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic cases were identified before additional transmission could occur. The majority of cases detected as part of this rapid testing were asymptomatic,” the company said in a statement.

Residents who tested negative were to be transferred to a Hurlbut facility 70 miles away in Seneca County in hopes of distancing them from the contagion. If there were other elements to the plan, they were not disclosed.

Tarah Green, a Hornell resident whose grandmother, Florence Green, died at Hornell Gardens on Saturday, April 11, said last week she filed a complaint about the nursing home with the state health department.

“I do believe that my grandmother contracted the virus through a staff member at the facility. My grandmother had not been out of her private room at the facility since the first week in March,” Tarah Green said in a letter to a reporter. “There had been little to no contact from the staff to my family in regards to my grandmother’s worsening condition.

“I am disgusted with how this situation has been handled and continues to be handled,” she wrote. “I realize we are facing a pandemic right now, but the elderly in these homes are human beings that deserve to be treated with the same respect, compassion and right of life that we all expect."

Steuben confirmed six deaths at Hornell Gardens, but did not say if more deaths could have occurred at the home, and the county did not release data on possible fatalities at the other homes in the county.

The minimum of six deaths at Hornell Gardens calls into question how the facility has been reporting its coronavirus data, and also how New York State translates the data it has been releasing periodically since April 17.

Hornell Gardens was not included in the most recent data released by the state, despite the county confirming more than five deaths. Elderwood also did not appear on the list.

"There has been at least six COVID-19 deaths that have occurred at Hornell Gardens," Lorelei Wagner, Steuben public health education coordinator, confirmed Thursday. "The facility is responsible for notifying the county and state DOH of any deaths that have occurred for patients who tested positive for COVID-19."

As of Friday, there were 48 active cases within the three nursing homes, including staff and residents.

Hurlbut owns other nursing homes that have seen COVID-19 clusters emerge, including at The Avon Nursing Home in Livingston County and The Hurlbut Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Brighton in Monroe County.

In previous remarks to the Democrat and Chronicle, Hurlbut acknowledged that some, but not all, of his company’s 13 upstate New York nursing homes have had COVID-19 cases. He declined to discuss resident deaths or the number of residents who have contracted COVID-19 in his nursing homes.

— with reporting by Steve Orr and Ashley Biviano