It is normally that time of year when the Cruisin’ Night Committee would be in full swing in preparation for the 24th Annual event. The event has been held the Friday evening of Father’s Day weekend for the last 23 years — a night of true community spirit along Main Street in Penn Yan for car enthusiasts. With the current events that are occurring throughout the world due to COVID-19, the Yates County Chamber of Commerce board of directors has voted to cancel the event that was scheduled for Friday, June 19.

“It was a hard decision that our entire team, committee and board of directors thoroughly discussed and evaluated the health risks that could be involved with large gatherings.” said Jessica Bacher, President & CEO Yates County Chamber of Commerce.

Details for a way to celebrate Cruisin’ Night virtually are in the works and will be released nearer the end of May on the Yates County Chamber of Commerce social media pages and website. The committee will be taking this extra time of planning to create a more exciting and vibrant event for 2021.