Changes in plans for the June 23 New York Primary were announced Monday.

Mail In Ballots

First, New York will send postage-paid applications to voters for absentee ballots to vote in the June 23 primary originally set for April 28.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order to allow for New Yorkers to vote from home rather than having to go to the polls and risk exposure to the coronavirus.

The order will require the state Board of Elections to automatically mail every New Yorker a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot.

Presidential Primary cancelled

The state’s Democratic election commissioners voted Monday to remove Sen. Bernie Sanders and nine other presidential candidates from the New York ballot, making use of a new measure in state law allowing them to do so if a candidate publicly suspends his or her campaign.

The move left former Vice President Joe Biden — the lone remaining Democrat actively seeking the party’s nomination — as the only name on New York’s Democratic primary ballot, effectively canceling the primary.

There is one possible primary for the Democratic Party’s candidate for US Congress member for the 23rd Congressional District. Election officials are awaiting a court decision on petition signatures.

The state must certify to the county Boards of Election which candidates will be on the primary ballots by May 8 so counties can prepare ballots for mailing to enrolled overseas and military voters.