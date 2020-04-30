CORNING - Corning-Painted Post Area School District leaders are urging social distancing at an event for seniors on Fridays that includes lighting up Memorial Stadium.

The response from district officials came following evidence suggesting that was not the case April 24, during the first event.

A video was posted recently to a Corning-Painted Post parent’s Facebook page that appeared to show students and adults in the high school parking lot -- not wearing masks or practicing social distancing -- while the stadium was illuminated from 8:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

The video drew attention, and arguments, on social media.

Corning-Painted Post Superintendent Mike Ginalski urged anyone who goes to observe the illuminated stadium to keep a safe social distance, threatening a shutdown of the event if guidelines aren’t followed.

“Obviously, while we are not the epicenter of the pandemic, we have to do our part to make sure cases do not increase here,” said Ginalski. “So we expect people to follow the rules as directed by the county. But, if people will not practice social distancing and we have to deal with parents arguing with one another on social media to the point that it leads to media inquiries, we aren’t going to continue doing it.”

Ginalski offered safer alternatives to gathering in groups that would still allow people to enjoy the event, in which the stadium is illuminated in honor of seniors who are still out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are talking about a number of things, but in this case, people can drive around the stadium or walk the grounds safely,” Ginalski said. “They can share encouraging messages using pictures of the stadium being lit up with friends and family.”

The lighting of the stadium is just one of the things the district has planned to honor seniors.

“I really hope that this is just the first of many things we can do for them to give them some sense of normalcy and support in these last months of the school year,” said Ginalski.

Ginalski’s message to those who failed to follow county guidelines regarding social distancing was concise -- and forceful.

“The school district should not have to be the social distancing police for students or adults,” he said. “Do your part and stand six feet apart.”

The next lighting of Memorial Stadium is set for Friday at 8:20 p.m.