The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. May 5.

Jennifer Close of Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier will speak to the rise in mental health issues as a result of the current pandemic. The presentation will address common behavioral health symptoms/reactions to unusual situations, including a pandemic. The body's natural stress response will be discussed, focusing on tips and strategies that can be utilized for coping and thriving in this environment.

The webinar is part of the Chemung Chamber’s Educational Series sponsored by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Close is a licensed clinical social worker licensed to provide psychotherapy in New York State. She has experience working with depression, anxiety, trauma, stress-related concerns and communication challenges. She is trained in cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, motivational interviewing, the collaboration change model, solution-focused therapy, and strength-based approaches. She works with adolescents, young adults and adults.

The webinar is free for chamber members and $5 for nonmembers. Participants will receive call-in details after registering. Registration is required.

To register: bit.ly/2xmqHtp.