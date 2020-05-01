Suthorities say state regulations meant Horseheads man wasn’t charged after first incident

HORSEHEADS - Chemung County officials say after a man wasn’t charged in the April 15 theft of a vehicle from the parking lot at Tops Market in Southport -- due to new state laws and the closure of courts -- he went on to take another vehicle Wednesday from Classic Auto in Horseheads.

Chemung County Sheriff William A. Schrom said Reginald S. Ferguson Jr., 31, of Horseheads, has now been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny in connection with the April 15 incident. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle -- plus seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance -- based on Wednesday’s incident at Classic Auto.

Ferguson was arraigned -- this time -- on those charges and, in keeping with state bail reforms, released on his own recognizance to appear in Chemung County Court at a later date.

Schom said on April 15, the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of New York State Police, investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from the parking lot of Tops Market at 1600 Cedar St., Southport.

Later that day, the vehicle was located at a retail store in Big Flats and Ferguson was identified as a suspect in the theft, Schrom said.

Due to state bail reform and the closure of local criminal courts as a result of the coronavirus, Ferguson was not formally charged at that time, according to Schrom.

Then on Wednesday, April 29, Ferguson was identified as a suspect in the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle taken from Classic Auto, at 3051 Lake Road, Horseheads.

At that point he was apprehended and charged in both incidents, authorities said.