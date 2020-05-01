State projects addressing 132 sites around region including Corning and Bath

CORNING - A crosswalk on Denison Parkway that was the site of a car-pedestrian collision involving a student in 2019 will soon be a little safer.

Work is currently taking place on Denison Parkway in Corning, Pulteney Street in Bath and other area locations as part of the State Department of Transportation’s ongoing $3.1 million effort to enhance pedestrian safety.

Under the statewide Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, there are 132 locations in the region identified for enhancements, said Jordan Guerrein, a DOT spokesman. The work is expected to be completed late this fall.

Upgrades include rebuilding pedestrian ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards and installing new detectable warnings at crosswalks, Guerrein said. Work also includes the installation of high-visibility road signs and pavement markings.

“The DOT is also doing work on Geneva Street, West Washington Street and State Route 415 near Tractor Supply, where there are virtually no sidewalks,” said Bath Mayor Bill von Hagn. “The work will be a great asset to the village and those who shop here when finished.”

The work on Denison Parkway in Corning, near Pearl Street, includes the installation of rapid flashing caution beacons for walkers and cyclists, according to Brian Kelly, DOT Region 6 Director.

“It’s intended to allow pedestrians to push a button for the flashing beacons to be activated at the crosswalk to draw drivers’ attention, to get them to slow down and yield to pedestrians,” Kelly said.

The beacons are being installed in multiple locations on the heavily-used Denison Parkway.

“These are solar-powered beacons, activated by pedestrians, that flash to alert motorists of the presence of pedestrians in a crosswalk,” Guerrein said.

In October 2019, an Alternative School for Math and Science student crossing Denison Parkway at that location was struck by a vehicle and had to be flown to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle received a ticket for failure to exercise due care to avoid collision with a pedestrian, along with a speed citation.

Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman said the city appreciates the DOT installing the flashing beacons at that crosswalk and the other work that is underway.