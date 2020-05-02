BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Friday reported three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 234 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of the City of Corning, the Town of Erwin and Town of Urbana.

One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases. One is a new positive from a nursing home in the Bath area.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that the individuals visited the following locations within that timeframe:

· 5/1 Morning – Walmart in Horseheads

· 5/1 Morning – Wegmans in Corning

“We know this pandemic has brought up struggles for a lot of people, emotionally and physically,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “Now is a good time to check on friends, neighbors, and family to see how they’re doing. There are many ways to reach out by still following public health precautions and protecting those you love.”

The Health Department also reported the county’s 38th COVID-19 related death on Friday.

The individual was a 98-year-old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area.

“We are very saddened to continue to have deaths reported,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “Hopefully we’re starting to turn a corner on this pandemic. We must always remember all of those who were impacted and honor their lives through our actions to protect others.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.