Jennifer Smith is department’s first female elected officer, 1st assistant chief

FREMONT — The Fremont Fire Department made history last month, electing its first female officer in the 71-year history of the independent volunteer emergency services outfit.

Jennifer Smith, a 1999 Hornell High School graduate, was elected first-assistant chief at the April elections meeting. She became the first female in the department to hold any of the officer positions, which include the lieutenants, captains, first/second assistant chiefs, and ambulance captain.

It’s an achievement the department is excited to celebrate.

“This is a very important time for us, a very proud moment with our first female officer in the department,” said Fire Chief Barry Dye, who has led the department for three years. “I’m excited to have her on board with me. She has numerous training classes, certifications, and I feel she’ll be a very big asset to our department as well as being able to help with my duties.

“I can focus more on training and outreach. She helps me out with grant writing as well. She’ll be able to go out and do training, and when we’re on scene, she can take some of the duties away from me while I am lining up mutual aid and whatever else we need.”

Smith’s first association with a volunteer fire department was in North Hornell.

“I actually started as an auxiliary member from North Hornell,” she explained. “I was in auxiliary for two years, and you watch what these guys do, and I couldn’t stand back and just watch and not help any more, so I resigned from that and joined the fire department, and then I got into the EMT class.”

Smith, who attended Finger Lakes Community College, has been with the department about a dozen years. She said she felt honored to be elevated to first-assistant chief.

“Yes, definitely that these guys put enough trust in you, it means a lot,” Smith said. “I’ve been doing this for a while. We work well together, but that they trust you enough to help lead them is an honor from them.”

The Fremont Fire Department has approximately 20 to 25 members, Dye said, noting that six new members ages 18 to 35 have joined the department’s ranks in the last three months.

“We can definitely use anybody who is interested in EMS or fire,” Dye said. “You do not have to live in the town of Fremont to be a member as well. You can live in adjoining towns.”

The department added a new rescue truck last year, and it’s also equipped with new air packs and fill stations. Grant funding proved crucial, with the fire department benefiting from some $400,000 in grants over the last four years. That’s helped keep the local costs down, Chief Dye said.

The department provides fire protection for the town of Fremont and ambulance services for Fremont, South Dansville and a portion of the town of Howard.

New First Assistant Chief Smith acknowledges that members volunteer a great deal of their time to stay certified and to be ready at a moment’s notice to fight a fire or answer an ambulance call. She said the volunteers do it because they love it.

“It’s a lot of time. A lot of our time. But absolutely it’s worth it,” she said.

The department will hold a Stearns chicken barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, May 9. Pickup at the fire station is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets for $10 can be purchased in advance from any Fremont firefighter and day of sale orders should be available.