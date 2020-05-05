Yates County Public Health Director Deb Minor reported Yates County’s second death by COVID-19 to the Yates County Legislature’s Human Services Committee Monday.

Minor said the person was in their 70s with underlying conditions, and was a resident of a local long term care facility.

Speaking via Zoom, Minor also reported one new case of COVID-19 was detected Monday in Benton. This brings the total number of confirmed, positive test cases in Yates County to 29, with 18 recovered. Two cases are hospitalized, one of them at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

Minor says of the 29 positive cases, 72% are attributed to nursing home residents and staff of the Homestead, located in the Town of Benton, which is why the town’s numbers are higher than other municipalities. The Penn Yan Manor has no cases.

Minor says the virus is “tough and spreads easily,” despite the best medical precautions, adding, “This is an extremely vulnerable population. Whether it is flu or COVID-19, they are at great risk.”

Minor says Yates Public Health is in daily contact with long-term care facilities and the State Dept. of Health, and are doing all that can be done to limit the spread.

Legislature Chairman Dou Paddock praised the job Minor and Sara Christensen are doing to address the crisis.