COMPLAINTS | 5.8.20

1:37 a.m. Patrolman park and walk patrol in the Northside Business District.

1:51 a.m. Patrolman park and walk patrol on Market Street. One male subject in custody, patrolman en route to the Corning Police Department.

2:22 a.m. Patrolman reports a controlled substance located on Market Street.

3:13 a.m. Vehicle stop on Interstate Highway 86, near State Route 414. Proper paperwork shown to a patrolman.

3:30 a.m. Vehicle stop on Park Avenue near Second Street. Patrolman issued a warning for inadequate plate lamps.

3:36 a.m. Vehicle stop on Pulteney Street in front of Pizza Hut. Patrolman issued a warning for an inadequate muffler.

4:56 a.m. Patrolman checking the area of the Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink.

5 a.m. Patrolman park and walk patrol on East Market Street.

7:31 a.m. A male subject would like to report he lost his wallet at Spencer Crest Nature Center. It is a metal card holder in a leather case.

8:20 a.m. Patrolman checking the doors at the City Hall Complex.

9:42 a.m. Vehicle stop on State Route 352. Patrolman issued a warning.

10:05 a.m. Patrolmen delivering protective face masks to Northside residents.

10:44 a.m. A male subject came to the Corning Police Department requesting medical assistance for a cut on his hand. The AMR ambulance responded.

12:39 p.m. A male subject reports his medicine was delivered yesterday by UPS and it has been taken from his Knoxville Apartments residence.

12:56 p.m. Patrolmen delivering protective face masks to Southside residents.

1:21 p.m. 911 dispatched patrolmen to Dunbar Street for a domestic incident. Patrolman responded.

2:05 p.m. A female subject from Steuben County Mental Health called asking for a welfare check on Denison Parkway. Patrolmen responded.

2:44 p.m. A woman reports a harassment complaint with a roommate at Quail Bay Apartments. She is unsure of the address. Patrolman responded.

4 p.m. Patrolmen delivering protective face masks to Southside residents.

4:03 p.m. Patrolmen delivering protective face masks to Northside residents.

4:21 p.m. A woman requesting a check of welfare on a driver of a family dollar tractor trailer parked at her Bridge Street home. Patrolman responded.

5:07 p.m. Patrolman checking the doors at the City Hall Complex and the area of the Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink.

5:43 p.m. Patrolman park and walk patrol on Market Street.

5:56 p.m. Vehicle stop on Columbia Street. Patrolman issued a warning.

6:11 p.m. 911 reports hang up calls forming from Pleasant Street.

6:55 p.m. A male subject reports a trespassing at High Street.

7:18 p.m. Vehicle stop on Denison Parkway near Columbia Street. Patrolman issued a warning.

8:13 p.m. Patrolmen park and walk patrol on Market Street.

9:13 p.m. Patrolmen check the doors at the City Hall Complex and the area of the Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink.

9:46 p.m. A woman reports a dark colored Dodge Charger has been parked and running on Watauga Avenue for about 45 minutes. Patrolman responded, vehicle gone on arrival.