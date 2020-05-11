HORNELL — The Hornell City School District is finalizing a $39,945,095 budget for the 2020-21 academic year, with school board approval expected to take place prior to May 20.

A district budget, two seats on the board of education and a proposition to continue the lease/replacement of school buses will be on the June 9 ballot, with all voting by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be a Hornell Public Library proposition on the ballot, but the school district has no role in the funding or administration of the library.

Superintendent Jeremy Palotti reviewed budget figures during a Friday school board meeting, with board members meeting virtually through Zoom. Palotti noted that preliminary budget numbers were unchanged from April. But he cautioned that the spending plan to be approved by the board and put to the community in June reflects current realities.

“The actual program it supports may differ from the plan that exists as presented,” the district said in a power point presentation.

That’s because New York State could institute cuts in education spending based on updated revenue projections, which are expected to continue lagging due to the COVID-19 economic fallout. The state comptroller is scheduled to release a revenue report on May 15. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature would then act, depending on revenue estimates.

In the event of an aid reduction, Hornell officials said they “will use all sources possible” to reduce the impact on students and programs.

As it stands now, state/federal aid accounts for approximately 75 percent of the district’s revenue for the 2020-21 budget — some $29.8 million. Palotti acknowledged there is uncertainty moving forward.

“We’re unsure of the future. We’re unsure of what the next few weeks will bring in terms of long-range impact on the finances of our school,” he said. “The governor has talked about the potential for midyear cuts. Will there be midyear cuts to state aid? How much do we prepare for? When would cuts to New York State aid occur? Great question. We’re told that they will follow these measurement periods, but how far after these measurement periods will they occur?”

The budget presented to voters will increase spending by about $1.2 million and call for a 1.8 percent increase in the tax levy, which is under the district’s tax cap.

Palotti said regardless of potential cuts in state aid, the district will not exceed the 1.8 percent tax levy increase, which brings in about $134,000 more revenue than the current year’s plan. The total amount to be raised by local taxes would be $7,279,976 under the plan.

The city school district plans to utilize $1.22 million in appropriated fund balance in addition to the 4 percent already budgeted. The current plan eliminates previously proposed additions to programs and delays filling vacant future positions and finalizing programs until the end of June.

The budget plan does not call for any cuts in staff or programs, although officials noted that enrollment and staffing are continuously being evaluated. The budget includes a $600,000 capital outlay project at the high school to stem water leaks. The district will also offer three, PK- 3 classrooms, which are fully grant funded.

Funding for professional development is also maintained in the budget.

“Our goal is our kids. Our goal is to provide programming that is in line with what we’re accustomed to and what our kids deserve,” Palotti said. “We’re not looking at this point to make reductions in what we’re offering, but we are evaluating enrollment across the board. We’re evaluating enrollment in programs that, if there are things we can change, that we can tighten, we’re going to look at that to make sure that we’re as efficient as possible.”

Two school board seats are up for election on June 9. They are an expiring five-year term and the remaining three years on an unexpired term. Candidate petitions are due by 5 p.m., Monday.