ALFRED — Four Village of Alfred employees, all from the same department, tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, Mayor Becky Prophet said Tuesday.

The Alfred Village Hall remains open after the building was cleaned and sanitized with equipment borrowed from another Allegany County municipality, officials said.

The Spectator has learned that the police department is the village entity that has been affected, although the mayor declined to specifically identify the department or the employees, citing the “the privacy of the individuals affected.”

However, Police Chief Paul E. Griffith said four Alfred Police Department officers — two part-time and two full-time — tested positive for the virus. The police department employs five full-time officers and ten part-time officers.

“We have four officers who have all tested positive over the weekend for COVID,” Griffith said. “They’d been off since before the weekend. That’s just when they were able to get in for testing, and the tests came back. It hasn’t compromised anybody in the community.

“There’s been no, I guess you could say, they haven’t had contact with people in the community since after anything had gone on.”

Griffith said the department remains fully staffed, with other part-timers stepping up to fill the absences.

“My concern has been more with my officers, making sure that they’re healthy and they’re good to go,” Griffith said.

The Alfred Village Hall was decontaminated over the weekend with equipment borrowed from the Bolivar Fire Department.

“The village hall has been decontaminated thanks to one of our employees who is a volunteer firefighter in Bolivar and borrowed the equipment,” Prophet said. “We’re really grateful to Bolivar. As a result, we’re able to keep up all of our business.”

All of the employees who tested positive are quarantined, and their cases have been documented by both Steuben County Department of Health and the Allegany County Department of Health, Prophet said.

“We know that this is going to go on for two weeks,” Prophet said. “The employees will be in quarantine with no loss of pay or vacation days, and they will be released by whichever department of health is their home county when that department is certain that the threat has passed.”

Two members of the department tested negative and remain on the job, the mayor said. Griffith said he tested negative.

“I’m going to ask that they be tested weekly just to be sure that we’re not catching up with some sort of incubation period,” Prophet added.

The mayor said she was informed on Saturday that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

“One person at an event outside – way outside – this area brought unknowingly an infection to a department that could have decimated it,” Prophet said. “We’re very fortunate in the timing and the recognition.

“The original person called in with what was thought to be a sinus infection. His medical adviser told him to go get tested, and that tripped off the whole rest of it. It was that person’s awareness, and certainly our stance that if you feel sick, stay home, that actually put the steps in place to discover the issue and at the same time protect those who were infected and those who have not been.”

The Village Hall was decontaminated on Saturday, while others were being tested for the virus. On Monday morning, results came back showing three other employees were positive for COVID-19.

Prophet said the village has been able to “repopulate” the department’s ranks, allowing it to “keep working at the best capacity” while maintaining community health and safety.

Griffith said, “We have quite a few part-time officers that are able to, and as luck would have it, a couple of them work for the schools as school resource officers, so they find themselves with a little bit more time on their hands because of kids being off from school, so they’re able to step right in and fill the spots. We have no drops in coverage.”

The mayor expressed optimism going forward.

“I’m really certain that with the cooperation of all village employees and the understanding of the community that we are in very good shape,” she said. “I also take this as a very solid indication that everyone, whether village employee or citizen or anyone else, has to be very conscious of keeping social distance, using masks, hand washing, all of the standard behaviors.”