COMPLAINTS | 5.10.20

12:11 a.m. Vehicle stop on State Route 414 near the Interstate Highway 86 westbound ramp. Patrolman issued a warning.

1:12 a.m. Vehicle stop on Franklin Street. Patrolman issued a warning for no signal.

3:18 a.m. Patrolman park and walk patrol in the Northside Business District.

7:25 a.m. 911 dispatched patrolmen to the area of the Corning Museum of Glass to check the welfare of a young female wandering in the area.

2:23 p.m. A male subject reports he found a backpack at his Fuller Street back door and he is unsure who it belongs to. Patrolman responded.

2:28 p.m. A male subject reports a go-kart and mini bike riding up Dunbar Street and down William Street. Patrolman responded.

3:42 p.m. 911 dispatched patrolmen to Bridge Street to check the welfare of an individual.

4:51 p.m. A woman reports children playing in the street and obstructing traffic, she is afraid they will be hit. Patrolman responded.

5:49 p.m. Patrolman checking the doors at the City Hall Complex.

6:16 p.m. 911 dispatched patrolmen to Village Terrace for a female subject trying to enter a residence.

6:43 p.m. A male subject reports two females pushing a Wegmans cart down the railroad tracks. Patrolmen responded.

7:01 p.m. 911 dispatched a patrolman to the area of Lexington Street to check the welfare of a female subject reportedly staggering in the roadway.

7:03 p.m. A woman called to report a family dispute on First Street. She was at her daughter-in-law’s picking up children and she will not let them go with her. Patrolmen responded.

8:38 p.m. 911 dispatched a patrolman to Walter Smith Terrace Apartment for a male subject causing a disturbance.

9:23 p.m. Patrolman had a walk-up complaint from a female subject reporting she heard a puppy screeching, a little girl crying and an adult female yelling at Walter Smith Terrace Apartments.

11:46 p.m. 911 reports a possible domestic incident at a Bridge Street residence.