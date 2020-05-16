HORNELL — St. James Hospital has joined other UR Medicine affiliates in supporting the ROC-COVID project, a cooperative health-screening initiative from the University of Rochester, Rochester Regional Health System, Common Ground Health and other organizations.

ROC-COVID is designed to help healthcare and community leaders evaluate how efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the region are working.

Developed by scientists and information technology staff from the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health, ROC-COVID is a simple web-based tool to collect health information from volunteers in Steuben, Livingston, Allegany, Chemung, Genesee, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties.

Participants provide their zip code and respond to a simple daily online survey that includes questions about their health (i.e. do they have a dry cough, running a fever over 100F, or have a sore throat).

The data collected will be securely housed by Common Ground Health, a regional health planning organization. The analysis will help healthcare and community leaders evaluate how well social distancing protocols are working and where there might be flare-ups, and some communities may be offered testing as a result of the data collected.

The only required identifier is the participant’s zip code. Optional information includes basic demographic questions and the option for daily reminders. Individual participants will not be tracked.

Anyone interested in participating can go to ROCCOVID.org for more information or to sign up for the online survey tool.