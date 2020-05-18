CAMERON — Work is underway constructing the new Cemetery Bridge on County Rt. 119 (the River Road) in the Town of Cameron.

The County Road 119 Bridge is on a well traveled route, crossing the Canisteo River and connecting the towns of Canisteo, Rathbone, Bath, Jasper and Woodhull.

In late 2018, when the project was first announced, total project cost was expected to be approximately $4.6 million, with Steuben’s share pegged at $230,000.

The present bridge is currently reduced to one lane bridge due to its deterioration.

"They are leaving the old bridge up while they are building the new one, so we don't have to have a detour," said town board member Bonnie Smith.