CCS expanding to include a mobile model

CANISTEO — When one door closes, a bigger door opens.

Catholic Charities of Steuben (CCS) announced that effective June 1, the Steuben County Rural Ministry at 34 W. Main St. in Canisteo will close its doors.

This does not mean that the mission of Sister Susan is going to cease in Canisteo. Steve Olix, the Rural Coordinator for Hornell Turning Point said, “Sister Susan’s mission and vision were larger than life and as such it’s going to take more than just one of us to keep it going.”

Sister Susan ran the Steuben County Rural Ministry for 13 years. Her ministry was to provide free clothing and material goods to anyone in the community who needed it. To that end, Consuming Fire Ministry pastors RJ and Melissa Young have answered the call and say that they are very excited to take on the used clothing and material goods operations at their location, 6017 Magee Road, Canisteo.

They also want to continue Sister Susan’s work and are happy they can put their space to use for the community. The ministry also intends to bring in the food pantry which will increase the amount of access Steuben County residents have to food.

“I am very appreciative of the Consuming Fire Ministry for taking this on at a much larger facility. This will provide a seamless transition for those in need in the Canisteo area while also allowing Turning Point to deliver more services to a wider rural area through our mobile model. It’s going to take all of us to keep the mission going and growing,” Olix added.

When Catholic Charities Steuben Turning Point stepped in to assist Sister Susan and the Sisters of Mercy in their mission to provide care for those in poverty, it became clear that serving this growing need and rural nature of the Canisteo Valley was becoming a challenge. From 2018-2019 Turning Point saw a 28 percent increase in services provided to the Canisteo Valley, and the models show this need will continue to grow.

To reach those in the rural community who are facing crisis, Turning Point Hornell is expanding its basic needs services to include a mobile model, officials said. This mobile service will operate out of the Turning Point location in Hornell. It also plans to expand Sister Susan’s Christmas and Easter mission to Bath and other Steuben County communities in 2020.