Plan is still pending approval from Department of Health

WELLSVILLE — While the Town of Wellsville has given its blessing, the Wellsville Central School District is still awaiting state approval to utilize the Wellsville Municipal Airport for graduation ceremonies.

The town signed off on the district using the airport at its May meeting last week following an inquiry by Secondary School Principal Mary Ellen O’Connell. However, the state will have the final say on the plan, stressed Superintendent Dave Foster this week.

"We still need the approval of our format with regard to social distancing compliance from the Department of Health,“ Foster said. ”We are looking at the Wellsville Airport as a site. At this time we hope to have the celebration on the best weather date of either Friday, June 26, or Saturday, June 27. We will make details available to families as they become available.“

O’Connell’s inquiry laid out a number of ideas for a potential graduation ceremony at the airport. Among them:

– The ceremony would be held at the “ramp” area.

– Graduates would arrive with their families in personal vehicles and remain in their vehicle during the ceremony, with the exception being the portion of the ceremony where each graduate will leave their vehicle one at a time to walk across the stage to pick up their diploma and then immediately return to their vehicle.

– The district has 95 graduates and will ask each family to use one personal vehicle. The exception will be for students who have parents who live in separate households. In total, the district anticipates no more than 125 vehicles to be on site for the event.

– The district would bring a portable stage to be placed on site. This stage would serve as the central location for our speakers to deliver commencement addresses.

The town board endorsed the plan and went on to extend the offer to all other schools in the county to follow the same guidelines presented by the Wellsville Central Secondary School. Schools can contact the Airport Manager Will Shutt at 585-593-3350 to inquire further.

Other school notes

Foster said the district has received guidance from the State Education Department regarding its academic year ending date.

“Our last day for students' at-home instruction will be Wednesday, June 17,” he said. “Our last day for 10-month employees will be Friday, June 19. Food delivery and pick-up will continue for students through Friday, June 26. We are hoping to continue the food pick-up option after that date and will post as the details become available.”

Other town notes

In other town business, the board approved Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold cutting one of his park personnel back to 25 hours and hiring another person for 25 hours. Arnold said that the extra monies needed for the fourth person would be absorbed in his park budget. This is in coordination with Town of Wellsville Emergency Management to keep up with sanitation efforts at the park when it reopens.

The board voted unanimously not to accept the Unsafe Structure law presented by the Code enforcement officer as written.