FRIENDSHIP — Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, County Route 20 (Gibson Road) will be closed at the railroad crossing approximately 1.25 miles west of the State Rt. 19 intersection.

This closure is for Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad (WNYPR) repair of the railroad crossing at this location. The road will remain closed until WNYPR has completed their repairs, which is estimated to be done by Thursday, June 4.

There will not be an on-site detour to accommodate traffic and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.