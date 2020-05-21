Despite COVID-19, the 56th Annual National Lake Trout Derby is still on schedule. With approval from the N.Y.S Dept of Health, derby organizers are moving forward with this year's fishing contest.

Some necessary alterations to the 2020 derby are:

• The only location that will be open for weigh station will be Stiver's Seneca Marine in Waterloo.

• Prize money will be prorated with the number of registrants for the 2020 derby.

• Online registrations accepted until May 22 at 5 p.m. Stivers Seneca Marine accepting walk in registrations until May 23 at 5 a.m. and at Roy's Marina on Rte. 14 during normal business hours.

• The award ceremony at the completion of the derby is cancelled. Prizes will be mailed.

There are other changes, too. Organizers say, "We are not having the blind drawing at the weigh station We encourage you to limit your trips to the weigh station by checking the online live standings regularly during the derby. Do not bring in a fish that you do not believe will place. We will only be paying out 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. The $4,000 cash prize raffle will be postponed until 2021. All tickets sold will be put in the 2021 drawing."

Major Awards

Plaques are given with each award:

Lake Trout

1st $3,000

2nd $1,500

3rd $1,000

Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout, or Landlocked Salmon

1st $2,000

2nd $1,000

3rd $750

Health Precautions

For the sake of reducing the spread of COVID-19, observe social distancing protocols; fish only with those family and friends that you have been staying home with. Do not congregate with others.

Weigh in station protocols:

• When you arrive to Stivers Marine, whether by boat or car, please blow your horn or call the marina at 315-789-5520 to let them know of your arrival. Only one boat/car at a time at the weigh tent.

• Remain six feet apart while at the weigh station.

• Return to boat/car immediately after fish are entered.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding of the changes to this years derby," says President Bob Stivers.