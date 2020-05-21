BOLIVAR — Hannah Wiatrowski, daughter of Ryan Wiatrowsi and Heather Snyder, has been announced as the Bolivar-Richburg class of 2020 Valedictorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 94.75%.

Hannah’s academic honors and awards include the New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship Award, the Elmira Key Award, the Superintendent’s Award and high honor roll throughout her high school career.

She is a member of Sceince Club, Yearbook, International Travel Club, Orchestra and National Honor Society. Hannah has been extremely active participating throughout high school in varsity cheerleading and volunteering for the youth football and cheerleading leagues.

Hannah plans to study English with a concentration in creative writing at Keuka College, where she has been granted the Alumni Association Scholarship.

KAYLEE MIDDAUGH, daughter of Nancy and Richard Middaugh, will be recognized as the 2020 Salutatorian at Bolivar-Richburg’s graduation ceremony with a cumulative grade point average of 94.61%.

Kaylee has earned numerous academic awards and scholarships including: the RIT Creativity and Innovation Award, University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award, DAR Good Citizen’s Award, the Principal’s Scholar Award, Buffalo Business First’s Community All-Star status and high honor roll throughout high school.

She is a member of National Honor Society, President of the senior class, has participated in Choir, Band and Jazz Band as a first chair trumpet player and is the President of those three musical groups as well. Kaylee been designated a scholar athlete participating on numerous athletic teams including varsity soccer and indoor track as a team captain, basketball and track and field. Her participation in numerous community service activities is extensive and she is especially active in 4H and tutoring students. Kaylee is well respected by staff and peers for her drive, determination, passion for animals and kind and giving nature.

Kaylee with attend Saint Bonaventure University in the fall, where she will major in Adolescent Education and has been granted the Provost Scholarship. She plans to become a math teacher.