Sheriff Ron Spike announces that Yates County Law Enforcement is participating in special enforcement efforts to crack down on impaired driving starting May 22 and ending May 26.

Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the years and for many marks the start of summer like weather. Sheriff’s Patrols, Penn Yan Police, and State Police across the state will collaborate in an effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

“Memorial Day weekend is one of the several holiday periods that the Governors Traffic Safety Committee promotes ‘Crackdown’ enforcement efforts by law enforcement,” said Chief Thomas Dunham of the Penn Yan Police Dept.

“Impaired driving is completely preventable,” said Sheriff Spike. “Have a sober plan and -think- don’t drink and drive.”